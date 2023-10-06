“Israel” Martyrs 3rd Palestinian in Less than 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

A young Palestinian man was martyred by “Israeli” occupation forces on Thursday’s night in the town of Huwara, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

The slain young man was identified as Labib Domeidy as reported by the Ministry of Health, which said it was informed about the tragic incident by the Palestinian Authority’s General Authority for Civil Affairs.

Reports underlined that the “Israeli” occupation forces opened fire on a young man after besieging him in a building near the Zaytouna Roundabout in the town of Huwara. The forces reportedly blocked access of ambulance crews to the scene, leaving the young man bleeding until he succumbed to his wounds in a few minutes.

Earlier, “Israeli” occupation forces obliged shop owners in Huwara to close their businesses, as they tightened their restrictions at military checkpoints in the vicinity of the town and the rest of the Nablus province. These restrictions led to severe traffic jams and disruptions throughout the province.

Earlier in the morning, two young Palestinian men, Abdulrahman Atta, 23, and Hudhaifa Fares, 27, were martyred by “Israeli” occupation forces in the village of Shufa, southeast of Tulkarem.