By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah extends the warmest condolences and the sincerest feelings of sympathy and sorrow to President of the Syrian Arab Republic His Excellency Bashar Assad, the Syrian Army leadership, officers, and soldiers, and the brotherly Syrian people on the martyrdom of the military personnel and civilians during the Military Academy’s graduation ceremony in Homs as part of the condemned terrorist crime that was committed by the gangs of hatred, Takfirism, and terrorism.

This heinous and denounced crime emphasizes once again the nature of the decade-old and unending battle with the terrorist outfits and their regional and international operators, in addition to the danger of the global conspiracy against Syria and its steadfast people. This conspiracy, with a bold foreign support, is resuming its criminal role as much as Syria approaches returning to its normal conditions, and as much as the Syrian people enjoy security and stability. In parallel, there are the unjust sanctions that add to the suffering of the Syrian people on every level.

As we affirm our full support and commitment in solidarity with the Syrian leadership, army, and people in this battle, we are quite sure that this sorrowful tragedy won’t weaken Syria but would rather increase its solidness and determination to confront, emerge victorious, and preserve Syria’s unity as well as the safety of its dear people. We pray that Allah the Almighty lays his mercy upon the great martyrs, blesses the wounded with a speedy recovery, and lay patience upon their families.