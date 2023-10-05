Islamic Jihad to Al-Ahed: All Options on Table for Resistance to Deter the Enemy, Answer its Crimes

By Al-Ahed News

Islamic Jihad Spokesman Tariq Silmi noted on Wednesday that the Palestinian resistance is observing the ‘Israeli’ occupation raids on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque emphasizing that all options and scenarios [for retaliation] are on the table.

In an interview with “Al-Ahed News”, the spokesman mentioned that “Al-Quds Brigades and all the Palestinian Resistance groups affirm that they are monitoring what is going on in the West Bank and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and they are tracking and assessing the developments every minute.”

“All options are on table for the Resistance to deter the enemy and retaliate to its crimes that will never go unanswered.”

In comments on the military parade organized by the Al-Quds Brigades in Gaza on Wednesday, the group’s spokesman mentioned that “this show is the first of kind in Palestine as it carries various messages.”

“The first message of this parade is that the Resistance factions, along with Al-Quds Brigades, are well prepared as they are accumulating experience every minute and possess a variety of strengths, in addition to the rocketry unit, which enhances the path leading to confronting the occupation,” Silmi explained.

By the same token, he added: “Al-Quds Brigades stresses through this parade that the assassination of its leaders will never alter the equation, but it’ll intensify the movement’s power and strength, and prove that it is present in the field in any confrontation.”

Silmi explained that “Al-Quds Brigade showcased missiles engaged in the military service for the first time with wide ranges after the ‘Revenge of the Free” battle. This is a field message the group is conveying to the enemy that it’s always attentive, prepared, accumulating experience, and ready for confrontation at any moment”.

“The Al-Quds Brigades highlights the unity of people as its strategic base in confronting the enemy to thwart all of its plans, and will remain steady on its path and choice until the liberation of the entire Palestinian soil,” the Islamic Jihad Spokesman concluded.