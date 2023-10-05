US Senators: Saudi Deal Should Include West Bank Settlement Freeze

By Staff, Agencies

An American agreement with Saudi Arabia should include a West Bank settlement freeze and the demolition of outposts, including those that have already been authorized, 20 Senators said in a letter they wrote to US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The appeal to Biden was composed by Senators Chris Van Hollen [D-Md.], Chris Murphy [D-Conn.], Peter Welch [D-Vt.], and Majority Whip Dick Durbin [D-Ill.]

They addressed their concerns regarding the complex arrangement which includes a security pact between Washington and Riyadh, an ‘Israeli’-Saudi normalization deal, and a possible ‘interim agreement’ with the Palestinians.

Their opinion carries weight because elements of the deal, which is expected to be considered a formal treaty, would need the approval of 67 out of the 100 UN Senators. At present, according to the Senate website, there are 48 Democrats, 49 Republicans, and three independents.

Any agreement would require bi-partisan support, but Democratic support is particularly essential. Such an agreement is expected to bolster Biden’s re-election campaign so it's presumed that it would be easier to secure the support of Democratic senators and harder to sway Republicans to back the deal.

Among the hurdles facing the deal is the Democratic insistence that it include concessions to the Palestinians that are beyond the scope of what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition could be expected to approve.

The Senators also shared their concerns regarding the pending US-Saudi security pact and Riyadh’s request for a civilian nuclear power program that would include the ability to enrich uranium.