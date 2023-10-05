No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Islamic Unity Week 2023

 

  1. Home

Russia to Develop Already Good Relations with Iran - Putin

Russia to Develop Already Good Relations with Iran - Putin
folder_openRussia access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russia and Iran have forged strong ties and will develop them in the future, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have very good relations with Iran. And we will enhance them in every possible way," Putin said.

He added that Russia will do its utmost in order to develop relations with Iran and will keep this up in the future, TASS reported.

When touching upon cooperation in the education area, Putin pointed out that Russia should "see interest from these countries in order to establish educational institutions there."

"However, the idea is a good one, since it implies soft power in the kindest and best sense of this word, the promotion of our culture and our education systems. We will mull this over as well," the Russian president concluded.

Iran Russia VladimirPutin

Comments

  1. Related News
Russia to Develop Already Good Relations with Iran - Putin

Russia to Develop Already Good Relations with Iran - Putin

2 hours ago
Russia: Ukrainian Commando Raid on Crimea Repelled

Russia: Ukrainian Commando Raid on Crimea Repelled

one day ago
Governor: Ukrainian Drone Strike Causes Blackout in Russia

Governor: Ukrainian Drone Strike Causes Blackout in Russia

6 days ago
Russia Plans Funneling Massive Resources into Ukraine Offensive to Fight Hybrid War

Russia Plans Funneling Massive Resources into Ukraine Offensive to Fight Hybrid War

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 05-10-2023 Hour: 02:27 Beirut Timing

whatshot