Russia to Develop Already Good Relations with Iran - Putin

By Staff, Agencies

Russia and Iran have forged strong ties and will develop them in the future, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have very good relations with Iran. And we will enhance them in every possible way," Putin said.

He added that Russia will do its utmost in order to develop relations with Iran and will keep this up in the future, TASS reported.

When touching upon cooperation in the education area, Putin pointed out that Russia should "see interest from these countries in order to establish educational institutions there."

"However, the idea is a good one, since it implies soft power in the kindest and best sense of this word, the promotion of our culture and our education systems. We will mull this over as well," the Russian president concluded.