French Troops begin Withdrawal from Niger

By Staff, Agencies

French military forces are set to begin their withdrawal from Niger this week as part of a planned disengagement, following a strained relationship with the military junta in power since a coup in July.

The decision to withdraw the troops was announced by the French military headquarters in coordination with the Nigerien authorities, marking the start of the process.

This development comes just a week after France’s ambassador to Niamey returned home under pressure from the current regime.

President Emmanuel Macron had previously stated on September 24 that approximately 1,400 French troops would be withdrawn “by the end of the year”. The French soldiers stationed in Niger had been involved in the broader fight against the extremist groups across the Sahel region.

Within Niger, around 400 French troops had been deployed alongside local forces in the northwestern part of the country, near its borders with Burkina Faso and Mali. This region, known as the “three borders” zone, has been a stronghold for the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist "ISIL" / "ISIS"] group.

The withdrawal process will require precautions as soldiers move from their exposed forward positions. This could involve air support from the larger French force located at an airbase outside the capital city of Niamey.

Tensions between the French troops and the junta had escalated, leading to irregular supplies of food and recurring anti-French demonstrations near the Niamey base.

France had initially increased its presence in Niger after a military regime in Mali, which emerged from another coup, demanded the withdrawal of French forces. This reinforcement included armored vehicles and helicopters in addition to the drones and fighter jets already deployed.

As French troops withdraw, they will likely have two possible routes: one to the south through Benin, a course of action at odds with the junta in Niamey, or eastward toward Chad, where France maintains its Sahel theater headquarters.