Sheikh Naim Qassem: Unity Conference Opportunity to Foster Communication, Promote Common Values

By Mokhtar Haddad - Tehran

The 37th Islamic Unity Conference was held in the Iranian capital city, Tehran, under the slogan of Islamic cooperation to clarify common values. The conference was attended by dozens of elites, intellectuals, and scholars of the Islamic Ummah [nation]. Meetings and speeches revolved around the most important challenges facing the nation and ways to promote unity, embrace the Palestinian issue, and support the resistance.

On the sidelines of the conference, al-Ahed News met with a number of participants and asked which mutual affairs could promote unity among Muslims.

We must meet to promote common values

In an interview with al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem termed the idea of the Islamic Unity Conference and its motto as a good one to promote communication between Muslims, and try to choose some terms that different parties feel are real needs to gather around, rather than saying let's unite around everything. This is because it would be difficult due to the variety of visions, political realities, and circumstances.

“For instance, considering that out of twenty common values we share, let's agree on one, two, or three… Communication is better than nothing, and agreeing on some values strengthens us and demonstrates these values in our regions and communities to face the greatest challenges. It is because today's arrogant world is working diligently to destroy everything, to subvert the culture, spirit, braveness, courage, and independence.”

Shouldn’t we meet to strengthen some of the common values that we have and that we all need? Sheikh Qassem asked, adding that “I believe that this conference is an important glimmer for convergence, particularly that this year's attendees are special for attending this conference for the first time.”

The way of goodness, compassion, brotherhood and familiarity

For his part, Adviser on Judicial and Religious Affairs in the Presidency of the United Arab Emirates Mr. Ali bin Abdulrahman Al Hashim told al-Ahed News that to reach the objective of the conference, any Muslim must read the verses of the Holy Quran which call for unity, every good thing, and virtues that call for pride and mercy.

“All the meanings of wealth are found in the Holy Quran and I urge people to read the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Great Messenger [PBUH] as they enfold all the goodness and demonstrate the path of good to the [Islamic] nation and the entire humanity. God Almighty sent Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] as a mercy for all creatures," Al Hashim said.

He further added that “The straight path that the Holy Quran set for us is that of goodness, compassion, brotherhood, and familiarity.”

There's a war on organized values: We need to protect all of humanity

In his turn, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan said in comments to Al-Ahed News: "When the idea of Islamic unity started, perhaps it was for many a beautiful dream, but for 36 years now this dream has come true despite all the obstacles and challenges it has experienced."

"Today we are talking about a step forward, especially after overcoming a stage that was about to sow a huge discord within this nation,” Hamdan said. “This is why we are looking for factors that reinforce this unity and this realization that the value of unity is sizeable. When it comes to unity, Palestine is an important issue because everybody agrees on the sacredness and status of al-Quds, as well as on the necessity of liberating it. It is a great title in which everyone can give as much as he can. Some would fight and others would offer something else. But in all, Palestine is a unifying cause.”

The Palestinian resistance official also warned that: "We are facing global challenges on the level of values. There is an organized war on values. We need to protect humanity as a whole by protecting the system of values that ensures that a human remains a human instead of becoming a barbaric creature."