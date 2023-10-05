No Script

Havana: US Responsible for Exodus of Cuban Refugees

By Staff, Agencies 

Cuba accused the United States of being responsible for the exodus of Cuban migrants by stoking an economic crisis in the Latin American country.

The Cuban foreign ministry said on Wednesday, “The economic blockade, reinforced in recent years, causes extraordinary limitations to the Cuban economy and the population’s standard of living, which stimulates the migration.”

The ministry further stated that the irregular migratory flow of Cuban citizens through the Central American corridor bound for the United States has “experienced noticeable growth” during the recent weeks and months.

Data shows a record-breaking number of Cubans reached the US border last year.

Cuba’s economy is suffering an unprecedented crisis, with shortages of basic goods including food, fuel and medicine due to US sanctions.

