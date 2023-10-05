- Home
Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Parade Marking 36th Anniversary [Photos]
By Staff, Agencies
Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] movement, unveiled on Wednesday several rockets, a launching system, and drones during a military parade in Gaza commemorating the movement's 36th anniversary.
Thousands of resistance fighters participated in the parade which also included portable multiple rocket launchers, military trucks, and anti-armor weapons.
