Al-Quds Brigades Exhibits Homegrown Weapons at Parade Marking 36th Anniversary [Photos]

5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] movement, unveiled on Wednesday several rockets, a launching system, and drones during a military parade in Gaza commemorating the movement's 36th anniversary.

Thousands of resistance fighters participated in the parade which also included portable multiple rocket launchers, military trucks, and anti-armor weapons.

