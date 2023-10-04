US Fails to Strike A Deal Between ‘Israel’ And Saudi Arabia

By Staff, Agencies

After the White House's announcement last week that there is the basic infrastructure for a normalization agreement between the ‘Israeli’ entity and Saudi Arabia, the United States cooled the spirits in the Middle East on Tuesday night.

"We don’t have a formal framework and we don’t have the terms ready to be signed," said US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel during a press briefing. "There’s still lots of work to do, and we’re continuing to work that process."

"We don’t have a formal framework, but the key elements of a pathway, of course, have been on the table. And that’s something that we’re continuing to work toward," he also said.

On Friday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "all parties have formulated a basic framework for what we can strive for," and noted that the Americans are cautious about explicitly disclosing the details and demands from each side of the agreement.

According to Kirby, several common denominators are moving the agreement forward - chief among them is Iran, which threatens the United States, Saudi Arabia and the ‘Israeli’ entity. "We cannot say that we discussed something definitive," he said.

The existence of a basic infrastructure for an agreement between Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ was already reported in August in the "Wall Street Journal," which claimed that there were "general outlines" for the agreement between the two sides. According to the various reports, Saudi Arabia has made it clear that it will not settle for less than the promises that require the US to protect it if it faces an attack - such as the one attributed to Iran in September 2019, when Saudi Arabia's oil facilities were targeted.

Additionally, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself said last month in an interview with "Fox News" that the kingdom is getting closer to normalization with ‘Israel,’ and spoke of the Zionist entity’s need to "make life easier for the Palestinians" - but did not mention the establishment of a Palestinian state.