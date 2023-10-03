Imam Khamenei: ‘Israel’ is Perishing; Betting on Normalization is Betting on a Losing Horse

By Al-Ahed News

On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad and his grandson, Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [PBUT], Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received the participants in the International Islamic Unity Conference, ambassadors of Islamic countries, some government officials, and a number of other people in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah in Tehran this morning.

Terming the desecration of the Holy Quran as originating from a fool and ignorant person who was backed by a certain government, His Eminence underlined that the matter has not to do with the desecration of the Holy Quran as much as it has to do with the plotters of this heinous act.

Imam Khamenei explained that animosity to Islam has been today clearer than ever, and one aspect of this animosity is the desecration of the Holy Quran, noting, however, that those plotting to desecrate the Holy Quran think that they weaken it this way, but they are wrong as they are actually harming their own selves.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei lashed out at the Zionist entity, which His Eminence said is not only full of malice and hatred towards us, but towards everyone else.

“The Zionist entity bears malice against Syria, Egypt, and Iraq because they didn’t allow it during certain times to establish its entity from Nile to Euphrates,” Sayyed Ali Khamenei added, praising Allah the Almighty that the noble verse that reads {“May you die of your rage!”} has started to be applicable for the Zionist entity.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution made clear that “The adventure of normalizing ties with the Zionist entity is a total failure and the countries betting on it are betting on the wrong horse,” adding that “The Zionist entity is perishing and the Palestinian revolution is more vital than ever.”

Also, Imam Khamenei cited Imam Khomeini’s labelling of the Zionist entity as a cancerous gland, mentioning that the Palestinians, their resistance, and the Axis of Resistance are eradicating this gland.