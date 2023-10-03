- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran, Egypt on Road to Stronger Ties – Amir Abdollahian
By Staff, Agencies
Tehran and Cairo have made good agreements to mend relations and are moving to expand ties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.
In comments at a meeting with the foreign guests taking part in the 37th International Conference on Islamic Unity, held in Tehran on Monday, the foreign minister said Iran and Egypt are taking the path to the improvement of relations after a series of diplomatic efforts.
“Those efforts resulted in a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in New York in recent days. We have made good agreements,” Amir Abdollahian stated, pointing to the talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the 78th annual session of the UN General Assembly on September 20.
Highlighting Egypt’s significant role among Islamic nations, the Iranian foreign minister said, “The role of Egypt, the role of Al-Azhar [University] and the role of Egyptian political officials, who are now fighting against extremism, and correction of the past mistakes in Egypt, encouraged us to engage in new dialogue, interaction and cooperation with Egypt.”
He underlined that cooperation between Tehran and Cairo will serve the interests of the Islamic world, the Muslim community and the region.
The top Iranian diplomat expressed hope that the agreements between the two countries would result in a “good development” in the near future that will benefit the two nations and the Muslim world.
Comments
- Related News