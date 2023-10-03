- Home
US Occupation Continues Looting Syrian Oil from Al-Jazeera Fields
By Staff, Agencies
The US occupation forces on Monday looted more Syrian resources and transported nearly 95 tankers loaded with stolen oil from the fields of al-Jazeera during the past 24 hours to their bases in Iraqi territories.
“A convoy of the US occupation consisting of 70 tankers loaded with oil left for Iraq on Monday morning via Mahmoudiyah illegal crossing border,” a source in Yarubiyah countryside told SANA reporter.
In the same context, the source noted that another convoy left the area the same time from the illegal al-Walid crossing in Yarubiyah countryside, including 65 vehicles, with some 25 tankers loaded with stolen oil.
The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.
Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.
In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said: “We’re keeping [Syria’s] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”
Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.
