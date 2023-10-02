Sayyed Nasrallah: US Behind Lebanon’s Syrian Migration Crisis; Any Normalization Mustn’t be Forgiven

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a speech in the festival organized by Hezbollah in the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad and his grandson Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [PBUT], and the Islamic Unity Week.

At the beginning of his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah congratulated Muslims on the occasion, and seized the opportunity to hail and praise the majestic commemoration of the Mawlid anniversary in Yemen despite the harsh circumstances, which reflects the Yemeni people’s attachment to the Prophet of Islam.

His Eminence further urged all Muslim people to pursue the Yemeni model in celebrating the Prophet’s birth anniversary.

Moving to the recent terrorist attack in Pakistan, Sayyed Nasrallah denounced such Takfiri and terrorist criminals who targeted people who were celebrating the Mawlid anniversary, and warned that this Takfiri tumor is returning to the Muslim world in which those who show love to Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] are being murdered.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the importance of caring for such religious occasions, labelling the Mawlid as one of the most prominent days. His Eminence then called for cooperation and planning to make the Mawlid occasion a space for different expressions and days of joy, in the span of the week between the 12th and 17th of Rabiul Awwal.

On the level of the systematic attack against human values, Sayyed Nasrallah considered that some people want to degrade the human beings to the lowest level through promoting homosexuality and resembling animals.

“They are using media warfare or the so-called ‘soft war’ to weaken the peoples, a goal that has not been achieved through military wars.”

As for the importance of the Quran, which is the holy book of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], Sayyed Nasrallah referred to one of the miracles of the Holy Quran which is that Allah the Almighty has pledged that the religion will be preserved and will circulate after the death of the Prophet, and this happened indeed as there are today 1.5 billion Muslims in the world.

“One of the aspects of the media warfare is sowing discord among Muslims, and this is why we celebrate the Islamic Unity Week as we need not to refer to the importance of this unity,” His Eminence emphasized, stressing that “The Ummah has to shoulder the responsibility of what the Palestinian people and the Aqsa Mosque are facing.”

Also on the Palestinian level, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that the Zionists have to listen to the voice of the Islamic World when it comes to the first Qibla of Muslims; al-Quds. “Any country that normalizes ties with ‘Israel’ must be denounced as this is an abandoning of Palestine and empowerment of the enemy, which mustn’t be forgiven,” the resistance leader underlined.

Moving to Lebanon’s borders, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that using the term of the demarcation of Lebanon’s land borders with the occupied Palestine is wrong since the borders are already demarcated.

“Linking the land border issue with the Lebanese presidential file is something wrong,” His Eminence added, making clear that Lebanon’s right to its water is equal to its right to its land; “we restore it entirely and would never compromise it with other files.”

On the same page, the Hezbollah leader expressed that the resistance is ready to support the Lebanese state in any step to achieve the liberation of the land.

Ruling out any development regarding the presidential issue, Sayyed Nasrallah rather urged pursuing efforts made in this regard.

With respect to the crisis resulting from the Syrian migration to Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah considered that a nationally approved plan regarding the Syrian refugees’ issue might lead to a solution for this crisis.

“The top responsible for migration to Lebanon is the side that ignited war in Syria; I mean the US administration,” His Eminence stressed, going on to blame the US as being responsible for the economic migration after imposing its Caesar Act on Syria.

“Those who believe that the Syrian migration threatens Lebanon’s existence, they must tell Washington that lifting the Caesar Act saves Lebanon,” Sayyed Nasrallah advised, and called for dealing with migrants within the frame of law and ethics.

“Had Hezbollah been in charge of the state’s decision, the PM would have headed to Damascus to solve the migrants’ crisis,” the resistance leader noted, emphasizing that the threat to demography, existence, and nation comes from the dull and bold US policies in Lebanon.