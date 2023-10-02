No Script

Army to Hold Large-Scale Drone Drills Across Iran

Army to Hold Large-Scale Drone Drills Across Iran
folder_openIran access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army is going to stage a large-scale joint exercise involving military unmanned aircraft.

The drone drill will be participated by troops from the four units of the Army, namely the Ground Force, Navy, Air Force and Air Defense Force.

The war game will be held across large parts of central and southern Iran within the coming days.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment including drones, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

In August, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry said a number of European countries have asked to purchase Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicles.

