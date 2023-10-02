Infanticide Characteristic Of ‘Israeli’ Regime – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian labelled the ‘Israeli’ regime as notorious for killing Palestinian children as dozens have been killed so far this year.

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a tweet on the occasion of the death anniversary of the 12-year-old boy Muhammad al-Durrah in his father’s arms in the Gaza Strip.

Mourning the loss, Amir Abdollian said, “Infanticide is a characteristic of the ‘Israeli’ regime”, noting that “since the beginning of 2023, 40 Palestinian children have been martyred by the apartheid, fake Zionist regime.”

Muhammad al-Durrah was killed by ‘Israeli’ fire on September 30, 2000, the second day of the Second Intifada [uprising] against the ‘Israeli’ regime.

A video showing Muhammad and his father, Jamal, sheltering by a concrete water barrel in a hail of bullets shortly before Muhammad’s death sparked anger across the world.

Over the past months, ‘Israel’ has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians were martyred and many others have been arrested.

More than 200 Palestinians were martyred this year in the occupied Palestinian territories and the besieged Gaza Strip. The majority of these fatalities have been recorded in the West Bank.

The United Nations said 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began keeping track of fatalities almost two decades ago.

Previously, 2022 had been the deadliest year with 150 Palestinians martyred, of whom 33 were minors, according to the UN.

The rising number of fatalities last year prompted UN experts to condemn the treatment of Palestinians, including attacks on their homes and destruction of their property.