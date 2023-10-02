‘Israeli’ Forces Attack West Bank School, Injure Children

By Staff, Agencies

Classes were suspended in the village of Burqa, northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Monday, after ‘Israeli’ forces opened fire in the school a day earlier.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed the school, firing live rounds and tear gas, leaving a child wounded and dozens suffering from smoke inhalation.

Acting governor of Nablus, Ghassan Daghlas, said the decision to close the school was to maintain the safety of students in the wake of the Zionist aggression.

According to local media, the Zionist forces also prevented teachers from accessing 27 schools in Masafer Yatta, located south of the occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil.

The occupation forces placed barriers to block the roads as well as large cement cubes, preventing access to the schools and also stopping people from exiting the area.

Reports in local media said the raids and the move to block access to the schools were part of an ‘Israeli’ forces' search for the perpetrator of a reported shooting operation that damaged settler units in al-Khalil.

The raid on the school and road closures came on the same day as the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces raided parts of the occupied Old City of al-Quds.

Videos shared online showed heavily armed forces beating and attacking elderly Palestinian women walking through the Old City.

In the same respect, over 100 Zionist settlers stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards on Sunday.