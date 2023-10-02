What Happens to Our Children if the West Triumphs?

By Darko Lazar

In July of this year, the Fort Worth School District in the US state of Texas was forced to remove multiple books from elementary and middle school libraries. The move followed a wave of public outrage over the graphic sexual content and gender identity exploration in those books.

One of the titles, “Wait, What?”, is authored by sex educators Isabella Rotman and Heather Corinna, who recommend that children as young as nine use the book to learn about gender identity, masturbation and sex.

The book’s main character is a transgender, male-to-female student, while another is referred to using they/them as pronouns. In addition to depicting several different male and female genitalia in various states of arousal, the book also encourages children to masturbate, which it describes as “healthy […] sex by yourself.”

Another title, “Gender Queer”, claims to be a teaching guide on gender identity. The book’s author, Maia Kobabe, described it as a comic in full color.

In one of those colorful images, two women with a strap-on engage in oral sex. The accompanying passage reads: “I got a new strap-on harness today. I can’t wait to put it on you. [...] You are going to look so hot.”

Both of these books are still widely accessible in schools across the United States. Repeated attempts by parents to get the books banned by reading passages in public forums are almost always interrupted by school board and district staff because of the sexually explicit content.

In September, a few Republican senators and a member of a conservative group barely managed to get some of that content into the congressional record by publicly reading passages from several books, including “All Boys Aren’t Blue.”

The book is supposedly based on a true story detailing the life of a Black man growing up as a queer. One of the passages is about two young boys touching each other’s genitals.

“‘You promise that you are not going to tell anyone?’ I promised. He then grabbed my hand and made me touch it,” the passage reads. “I knew that what was happening wasn’t supposed to happen. Cousins weren’t supposed to do these things with cousins.”

Although this highly controversial memoir has been banned in dozens of school districts, pro-LGBTQ activists have managed to keep the book on some school shelves.

The self-described Marxist and lesbian, Emily Drabinski, is one of the many vocal critics of any effort to ban these sexually explicit books in schools. According to Drabinski, such efforts are homophobic attacks on freedom of speech that put libraries “under siege”. In July, Drabinski was appointed president of the American Library Association.

What happened to heterosexuality?

Sex education programs in Western schools were traditionally focused on the biological specifics of human reproduction. At one point, abstinence-only sex education even emerged as the dominant program in American public schools, with lessons focused on dissuading students from having sex before marriage rather than on the use of birth control.

But in more recent years, classes on reproduction, pregnancy, and family life have been completely eclipsed by a full-blown social transformation.

Present-day sex ed programs, which are disseminated by so-called nonprofit organizations and advocacy groups, are almost entirely focused on gender identity, transgenderism and homosexuality.

Millions of young American minds are currently ingesting just one of these programs compiled by the Washington-based Advocates for Youth and generously handed out to schools free of charge.

Among the AFY’s many recommendations is that kindergarten isn’t too soon to talk about sex. The program also teaches students in elementary schools that “their body belongs to them and they have the right to decide who touches them and how.” The program makes no effort to direct young children to their parents for any guidance.

Furthermore, it almost entirely neglects heterosexuality, which is still the dominant expression of human sexuality. Instead, it paints homosexual and transsexual behaviors as healthy expressions of sexuality even though existing medical data shows that many of the youths who engage in sexually aberrant behavior suffer from psychological issues and are prone to self-harm.

Interestingly, the AFY’s curriculum and lesson plans are based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). On paper, at least, the CDC is supposed to be the science-based and data-driven national public health agency of the United States.

However, its role in advancing “LGBTQ inclusivity in schools” has little to do with protecting children’s health.

The CDC’s self-assessment tool, sent out to all private and public schools in the US, demands teachers fill out questionnaires that determine their level of support for and ability to promote the LGBTQ agenda. The CDC recommends changes in language that will make it harder for children to identify with their biological gender. The agency also wants educators to stay in constant contact with so-called LGBTQ activists and to put up plenty of visual labels inside the classrooms such as “rainbow flags, pink triangles, and unisex bathroom signs.”

So why is an agency mandated with protecting the health of Americans aiding a process that forces children to dissociate from their bodies?

Follow the money

Individual efforts and organized campaigns by gays and lesbians to secure legal and social acceptance of same-sex relations date back many decades. But until recently, the so-called gay rights movement consisted of a small group of outcasts that operated on the fringes of the much larger heterosexual societies in the West.

Initially classified as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association, homosexuality was often characterized by complicated lifestyles, tragic discrimination and abuse, as well as fatal consequences resulting from the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

That suffering was initially dramatized by Hollywood movies like ‘Philadelphia’ and later ‘Brokeback Mountain’, as America’s sexual revolution morphed into the rainbow banner.

Suddenly, it wasn’t just homosexuality going mainstream, but transgenderism, which encompasses actual disorders of sexual development or intersex conditions. And then there is gender identity, which enables people of all ages to choose their identity outside the socially constructed ‘stereotypes’ and force others to accept it. The transformation process from one gender to another is also aided medically and can include halting children’s puberty.

This aggressive expansion of the transgender ideology and the growth of the LGBTQ landscape isn’t being fueled by some appetite to create a just society. It’s the result of billions of dollars in investments by some of the world’s richest people and their advocates in politics, the media, academia and, of course, the healthcare industry.

One of these men, whose cash is helping change everything from laws and languages to education and medicine worldwide, is Jon Stryker. He is the heir to the Stryker Corporation, which sells billions of dollars’ worth of medical equipment every year.

In 2000, Stryker set up his mammoth Arcus Foundation, which has since emerged as the leading global funder of the LGBTQ movement. Unsurprisingly, Arcus pumps cash into the CDC Foundation, which is used to bankroll the agency’s LGBTQ school programs.

But that’s hardly the tip of the iceberg. In the US, the Stryker family joined forces with other billionaire ‘philanthropists’ to come up with political strategies that have had a notable impact on the outcome of American elections. One of their successes includes flipping the swing state of Colorado from Republican into Democratic hands.

Jon Stryker’s list of associates includes Adrian Coman, who worked for George Soros’ Open Society Foundations before being appointed to Arcus. Coman was tasked with advancing the transgender ideology globally and is personally responsible for a European Union Court of Justice ruling that requires all EU member states to treat the term ‘spouse’ as gender neutral.

Of course, the outcome of any such legal proceedings in the Western hemisphere is a foregone conclusion, because it’s hard to find an organization that isn’t on the receiving end of Arcus’ billions.

Arcus funds sports and cultural associations, police departments and educational programs, and even has a special wing for religious organizations, where it promotes more inclusive policies.

Some of the more recognizable names on the list of Arcus recipients include the ACLU, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and the United Nations. At the UN, Arcus funds the LGBTI Core Group, which is co-chaired by Argentina and the Netherlands and includes ‘Israel’, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, the US, the European Union, as well as the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Jon Stryker once revealed in an interview that his organization is especially focused on the Middle East, “because that is where some of the most horrendous human rights abuses are taking place and there is a link to our work on religion and values.”

A 2016 tracking report on Arcus’ global funding shows that Lebanon was the Middle East’s biggest recipient of grants for the promotion of LGBTQ issues. ‘Israel’ was a close second.

The gravity of the threat to family and religious values as well as children's health hasn’t gone unnoticed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and the group’s Secretary General, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“This is a real danger that is imminent," Sayyed Nasrallah warned in one of his speeches in July. The Hezbollah leader blamed “some educational institutions, and NGOs” for promoting same-sex relations among children.

Finally, this story has a spiritual dimension. Our gender is one of the very things that makes us human. Advancing the transgender brand through indoctrination and expensive medication like puberty blockers will certainly help the Stryker Medical Corporation secure a bigger chunk of the $10 trillion a year techno-medical market. But it also has existential implications for future generations.

Creating beings that are neither male nor female isn’t in the interest of human rights or mankind as a whole. Satan doesn’t have a gender either. Satan can be a he, she or it, or identify through they/them pronouns. If the spiritual objective of the transgender ideology is to normalize Satan on earth, then the Western elites have already unleashed their man-made apocalypse, and the sacrifice being offered at the altar are God’s purest and most innocent creatures – our children.