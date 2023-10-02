Celebrating Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Hafta-e-Wahdat: An Evening of Enlightenment and Unity

By Sayyed Mehdi Rizvi

Mumbai, India – As the sun dipped below the horizon on the evening of October 1st, 2023, the tranquil surroundings of Masjid e Iranian in Mumbai became the backdrop for a profound program dedicated to Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and the observance of Hafta-e-Wahdat [Unity Week]. Organized by the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran in conjunction with the Isna Ashari Youths Foundation and various other prominent organizations in Mumbai, this event illuminated the hearts and minds of attendees.

The program commenced with an invocation to the divine, as Qari e Quran Ustad Rasoul Azmayesh Konderoud graced the audience with a recitation of the Holy Quran. His soulful rendition of the sacred verses filled the mosque with a sense of spiritual serenity, setting the tone for the evening's proceedings.

Agha Mohammed Raza, the Director of the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivered the inaugural speech. His words resonated with the audience as he spoke about the importance of unity and solidarity within the Muslim community. Agha Raza emphasized that unity is not just a choice but a necessity, and it is through unity that the Ummah can overcome challenges and strengthen its position in the world.

Maulana Mohammad Fayyaz Baqir, a distinguished scholar, took the stage next. His speech was a powerful reminder of the central role unity plays in the Ummat's growth and success. He encouraged attendees to reflect on their responsibilities towards their fellow Muslims and society as a whole.

The evening took a thought-provoking turn as Mr. Husain Dalwai, a former Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha, addressed the gathering. Mr. Dalwai's speech highlighted the pivotal role of education within the Indian Muslim community. He urged parents and community leaders to prioritize education, as it is the key to empowerment and progress.

Agha Fariduddin Faride Asr, the Cultural Councillor of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, delivered the keynote address.

As the program drew to a close, attendees were given the opportunity to engage in a question-and-answer session related to the Quran. Haafiz Qari e Quran Agha Hamed Valizadeh Khalkhali responded to the questions with depth and clarity, leaving the audience with a deeper understanding of their faith and the teachings of the Holy Quran.

This evening, dedicated to Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Hafta-e-Wahdat, epitomized the spirit of unity, enlightenment, and cultural exchange within the Muslim community. Organized under the banner of #ProphetForAll, it showcased the commitment of the Culture House of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Isna Ashari Youths Foundation, and other Mumbai-based organizations to promote unity, education, and cultural understanding.

In conclusion, this evening program was a beacon of hope and inspiration for all who attended. It celebrated the birth of the Prophet and underscored the importance of unity, education, and cultural exchange within the Muslim community. It is events like these that will continue to foster unity and strengthen the bonds among believers, leading to a brighter and more harmonious future.