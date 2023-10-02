No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight
folder_openLebanon access_time 54 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech during the festival held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] and his grandson Imam Jaafar Sadiq [AS].

The celebration, organized by Hezbollah, is set for Monday, October 2, 2023 at 20:00 Beirut time.

It is held in the Sayyed Shuhadaa Complex in Beirut Southern Suburb.

Sayyed Nasrallah is to tackle a group of the latest local and regional political developments in his speech.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah ProphetMohammad

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight

54 minutes ago
Hezbollah Denounces Terrorist Bombing in Pakistan

Hezbollah Denounces Terrorist Bombing in Pakistan

2 days ago
Hezbollah Condoles with Iraq over Wedding Tragedy

Hezbollah Condoles with Iraq over Wedding Tragedy

4 days ago
’Israeli’ Deterrence Reached Zero Level, Settlers Sleepless Due to Hezbollah Border Tents - Senior Official

’Israeli’ Deterrence Reached Zero Level, Settlers Sleepless Due to Hezbollah Border Tents - Senior Official

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 02-10-2023 Hour: 09:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot