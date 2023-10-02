- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver A Speech Tonight
folder_openLebanon access_time 54 minutes ago
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech during the festival held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] and his grandson Imam Jaafar Sadiq [AS].
The celebration, organized by Hezbollah, is set for Monday, October 2, 2023 at 20:00 Beirut time.
It is held in the Sayyed Shuhadaa Complex in Beirut Southern Suburb.
Sayyed Nasrallah is to tackle a group of the latest local and regional political developments in his speech.
