Iran’s Commander: Our Air Defense Force Absolute Power in Region

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-Fard has underlined the unit’s remarkable military capabilities as an irrefutable fact, saying the force is an “absolute power” in the West Asia region.

Sabahi-Fard made the statement on the sidelines of a ceremony held on Friday to commemorate 108 martyrs of the Army’s Air Defense Force during Iraq’s imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

“We started eight years of imposed war with hardly any equipment, all of which was bought from abroad and we were totally dependent,” Sabahi-Fard said.

He further stated: “Today, the powerful air defense force of the Army has the most advanced and adequate indigenous equipment in the fields of detection, interception, conflict, and information systems in the world.”

Stressing that Iran’s assertion of being an “absolute power in air defense in the region” is an undeniable fact, Sabahi Fard said, “[Our] Air defense has something to say at the world level. Of course, our enemies are cognizant of this power.”

Iran’s highest-ranking military commander warns that his forces are ready to act in the face of the enemies by keeping their hands on the trigger and eyes on radars.

The general also affirmed that the Islamic Republic of Iran’s airspace is the safest in the whole world thanks to the efforts of the country's Air Defense Force and its cutting-edge equipment.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.