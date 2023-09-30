Hezbollah Denounces Terrorist Bombing in Pakistan

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah condemns the terrorist bombings carried out by Takfiri groups that targeted worshipers in Pakistan, killing and wounding hundreds and trapping dozens of others under the rubble.

We reiterate our call to scholars and academics to confront this misguided ideology and point out the threats that it poses. We also call on the countries of the region, civil and religious bodies, and all political and popular forces to work jointly in confronting Takfiri and other terrorist groups.

We underscore the need for the Pakistani government to make every effort to pursue the killers and prevent the recurrence of these crimes.

We ask God Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs and extend our deepest condolences and sympathy to their families. We hope God Almighty grant the wounded a speedy recovery and success in rescuing those trapped under the rubble and bringing them out safely.