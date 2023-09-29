Governor: Ukrainian Drone Strike Causes Blackout in Russia

By Staff, Agencies

Russian air defense systems have engaged ten hostile targets over Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said on Friday morning. However, one incoming drone managed to hit an electrical substation, causing a local blackout, according to regional governor Roman Starovoyt.

“A Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices on a substation,” Starovoyt wrote on Telegram at 5:00am local time, shortly after warning about “air defense systems activity in Kursk Region.”

One of the transformers caught fire as a result of the strike, causing a blackout that affected five settlements and a hospital, according to the official. There were no reports of injuries.

The governor asked residents to “remain calm,” adding that firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze and power would be restored “as soon as it becomes safe.”

The Russian military said it intercepted a total of ten drones over the Kursk Region, and another one in Kaluga, thwarting yet “another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs.”

The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod, as well as Crimea and Moscow, have been frequently targeted by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian officials have also accused Kiev of plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants.