No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran to Set up Permanent Base in Antarctica

Iran to Set up Permanent Base in Antarctica
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran announced that its navy will establish a permanent station in Antarctica.

According to the army navy commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, “We have ownership in Antarctica and the plan is to hoist the Iranian flag there and establish a permanent base.”

Iranian officials have previously talked about the need for a permanent station in Antarctica.

For example, Managing Director of the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography [INIO] Vahid Chegini told Iranian media back in 2012 that there were plans for a permanent station at the South Pole within the following three years, a plan that has yet to materialize.

Iran antarctica

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran to Set up Permanent Base in Antarctica

Iran to Set up Permanent Base in Antarctica

3 hours ago
Imam Khamenei Lauds Martyrs as Eternal Role Models

Imam Khamenei Lauds Martyrs as Eternal Role Models

4 hours ago
Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRG Members

Iran Foils Serial Assassination Plot Against Clerics, Judges, IRG Members

5 hours ago
Iran Urges Dutch Gov’t to Respect Sanctities of World’s Muslims

Iran Urges Dutch Gov’t to Respect Sanctities of World’s Muslims

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 29-09-2023 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot