Imam Khamenei Lauds Martyrs as Eternal Role Models

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to the Iranian martyrs, describing them as “guiding stars” and “eternal role models”.

On the occasion of the day for honoring the martyrs and veterans of the Sacred Defense, Imam Khamenei issued a message on Thursday.

The following is the text of the message, released by Khamenei.ir:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

I find these memorable days of the Sacred Defense [during Sacred Defense Week] a good opportunity to send our greetings to the dear martyrs and to honor their pure souls.

Martyrs are guiding stars. They are eternal role models for all of us and for the generations to come. Their behavior is a lesson for us. Their motives were based on wisdom. We should hear their message correctly and benefit from it for our prosperity in this world, the Hereafter, and for all periods and generations.

May God’s and the Friends of God’s greetings be upon the dear martyrs.

