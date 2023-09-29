Imam Khamenei Lauds Martyrs as Eternal Role Models

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei paid tribute to the Iranian martyrs, describing them as “guiding stars” and “eternal role models”.

On the occasion of the day for honoring the martyrs and veterans of the Sacred Defense, Imam Khamenei issued a message on Thursday.

The following is the text of the message, released by Khamenei.ir: