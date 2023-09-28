Ansarullah Leader Reiterates Support for Palestine, Axis of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's enemies are seeking to occupy and seize parts of the country to prevent the Yemeni nation from maintaining its humanitarian values and heritage and subject it to Article 7 of the United Nations Charter, Ansarullah Leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Wednesday.

During his speech commemorating the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad [PBUH], Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed the continued steadfastness of the Yemeni people in their adherence to the Islamic nation’s major issues, their condemnation of all forms of normalization with the “Israeli” entity, and their principled, religious and moral standing with the Palestinian people and their Resistance.

He reiterated Yemen's siding with the Palestinian people and the Axis of Resistance in seeking to liberate occupied Palestine and the holy al-Aqsa Mosque from “Israeli” occupation.

Shifting focus to Yemen, Sayyed al-Houthi said the Yemeni people have suffered for decades under foreign oppression. He added that the aggression against the country aims to occupy and seize part of Yemeni territory, stressing adherence to national partnership, the concept of Shura [council discussions], and the unity of the Yemeni people.

Warning the Saudi-led war coalition, he advised putting an end to the aggression on Yemen, lifting the siege, and ceasing the theft of the country's oil resources. Continuing the war, occupation, and siege would only backfire on the aggression coalition, he further stressed.

The Ansarullah leader also affirmed that the war parties must respond to the peace efforts undertaken by the Sultanate of Oman.

Addressing internal matters, Sayyed al-Houthi revealed that Sanaa has launched a series of measures to improve and develop the state of governing.

He announced that the first phase stage includes forming a new government of competencies and working to enhance the state of the judiciary system and address flaws, not to mention providing it with qualified cadres of Islamic Sharia scholars and specialized academics.

The introduction of the reforms will begin after the formation of the new government, he noted.

The modern-day ignorance age led by the Zionist lobby and its followers in the United States and “Israel” promotes sexual deviance and the dismantling of families, Sayyed al-Houthi said.

He further warned that Western countries are attempting to corrupt human society and strip individuals of their human dignity in order to exert their control over nations. The Ansarullah chief also pointed out that the West's agenda seeks to influence and infiltrate Muslims and their communities.

The malicious campaign led by the Zionist lobby and its allies has reached a dangerous level of disrespect for human dignity and corruption across the world, Sayyed al-Houthi said in his speech.

Moreover, he stressed that those parties harbor hostility toward humanity and Islam, citing their actions such as the burning of the Holy Quran, and stressing that these actions demand Muslims to resist oppression.

On this blessed occasion, Sayyed al-Houthi underscored that celebrations reflect and reaffirm the Yemeni people's commitment to the Islamic message, the Holy Quran, and the noble example of the Prophet [PBUH].

Extending his warmest congratulations to the Yemeni people and the Islamic nation on the occasion of the Prophet's birth anniversary, he emphasized that the Prophet [PBUH] brought goodness and salvation to a world shrouded in darkness and ignorance.

Furthermore, he saluted those gathered in more than 10 Yemeni provinces, praising their faith and love for the Prophet [PBUH], expressing his deep appreciation for the people of Yemen.