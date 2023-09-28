No Script

Hezbollah Condoles with Iraq over Wedding Tragedy

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah expresses its sadness and sorrow over the tragic incident that occurred in the Iraqi Governorate of Nineveh, which resulted in a large number of casualties.

It extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the religious authorities, political leaders, the government, the Iraqi people, and the families of the victims.

We ask Allah the Almighty to lay His mercy upon them, bless the wounded with a speedy recovery, and protect the brotherly Iraqi people from any harm.

