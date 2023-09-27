Hamas: “Israel’s” Acts of Terror Will Not Demoralize Palestinian Nation

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has denounced the latest “Israeli” airstrikes against its positions in the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing that the Palestinian nation will resolutely continue their struggle against the occupying regime.

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanoua said on Wednesday that the “Israeli” military’s repeated aerial raids on the position of resistance fighters in Gaza, closure of the Beit Hanoun Crossing, also known as the Erez Crossing, and the ongoing cruel siege of Gaza are all part of a desperate attempt to pressure Palestinians into abandoning the al-Aqsa Mosque.

“However, they [‘Israeli’ authorities] will not succeed in their bids,” Qanoua noted.

“Our nation will continue its legitimate struggle in all spheres and through all available means. The occupiers’ acts of terror, bombings and siege will neither undermine our determination nor will put down the revolution in defense of our sanctities,” he said.

On Tuesday, “Israeli” airstrikes hit several targets in the Gaza Strip, after Palestinian protesters flocked for the 12th straight day to the border fence between the besieged sliver and the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories to denounce the “Israeli” settler incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East al-Quds [Jerusalem].

There were no reports of casualties in Gaza from the “Israeli” airstrikes, but Palestinian health officials reported that “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops shot and wounded 11 protesters during Tuesday’s protest along the border.

The “Israeli” army said that it used a drone, helicopter and tank to strike multiple posts in northern and southern Gaza belonging to Hamas.

Muslim groups and authorities have warned against “Israeli” attempts to divide the holy compound between Muslims and Jews in total disregard for the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide.

“Israeli” settler incursions into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and violence against Palestinians have been on the rise since the hardline cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office last December.

Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds [Jerusalem], leading to daily confrontations with Palestinians at the mosque, with many injured, arrested, and killed.

Non-Muslim worship at the compound is prohibited according to an agreement between the “Israeli” entity and Jordan following the regime’s seizure of East al-Quds [Jerusalem] in 1967.