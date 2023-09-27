- Home
Saudi Forces Kill, Injure 2328 Yemeni Civilians Since Beginning of Truce!
folder_openYemen access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Sanaa-based Health Ministry unveiled on Wednesday the terrific numbers of victims who fell as a result of crimes committed by the forces of the ‘Saudi-led coalition’ in Yemen’s border areas.
In a press release, Health Ministry Spokesman announced that “2328 Yemeni civilians were martyred and injured as the ‘coalition’ forces shelled border areas in Saada since the beginning of the announced truce in April, 2022 until September 8, 2023.
He further explained that the Saudi coalition’s bombing of border areas in Saada left 307 Yemeni civilians martyred and 2021 others injured.
