Homeless Migrants Relocated from Paris With No Explanation - Report

By Staff, Agencies

The French government has been actively relocating homeless individuals from Paris to other parts of the country, according to a recent CNN report.

Each week, between 50 and 150 people are transported to one of ten locations across France.

Despite official denials of any connection to the upcoming 2024 Olympics, some non-governmental organizations and elected officials suspect a link between these relocations and the forthcoming games in Paris.

"We heard they were coming to take us today, but I am not sure where to," said Obsa, a 31-year-old political refugee from Ethiopia. Obsa's journey to France in 2017 was arduous, spanning multiple countries. Now employed in Paris, he struggles to secure permanent accommodation due to exorbitant rental costs and a dearth of affordable social housing.

A concerning trend has emerged ahead of the Olympics, with Paris hotels canceling emergency housing contracts with the government to accommodate anticipated tourists.

According to Paul Alauzy from Medecins Du Monde, an NGO working with homeless migrants, this displacement is contributing to the challenges faced by individuals like Obsa.

In 2022, nearly 50,000 homeless people found temporary refuge in hotels across the Ile-de-France region, home to Paris. This year, approximately 5,000 of these vital spots have been canceled, exacerbating the crisis.

While authorities argue that alternative solutions have been found to offset the loss of hotel accommodations, concerns persist about the fate of vulnerable migrants on the city's streets.