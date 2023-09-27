Canada House Speaker Resigns Over Celebrating A Man Who Fought for A Nazi Unit in Parliament

By Staff, Agencies

The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons resigned Tuesday for inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II to Parliament to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president.

Just after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as ‘a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.’

Observers over the weekend began to publicize the fact that the First Ukrainian Division also was known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

“No one in this House is above any of us. Therefore, I must step down as your speaker,” Rota said in Parliament. “I reiterate my profound regret for my error in recognizing an individual in the House during the joint address to Parliament of President Zelensky.

“That public recognition has caused pain to individuals and communities, including Nazi survivors in Poland, among other nations. I accept full responsibility for my actions,” he added.

Rota stepped down after meeting with the House of Commons’ party leaders. All main opposition parties had called for Rota to step down, and House government leader Karina Gould said that lawmakers had lost confidence in Rota.

“This is something that has brought shame and embarrassment to all of Parliament and indeed all Canadians. The speaker did the honorable thing in resigning,” Gould said.

Gould said that Rota invited and recognized Hunka without informing the government or the delegation from Ukraine, adding that the fact that Rota didn’t inform anyone and didn’t do diligence broke trust with lawmakers.

Gould said Rota found out about it over the weekend. “He probably should have resigned as soon as he learned about it,” she said.

Canadian Health Minister Mark Holland had called the incident “incredibly embarrassing.”