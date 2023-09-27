Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Will Use All Legal Means to End Saudi-led War If Peace Talks Fail

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said the Sanaa-based National Salvation Government will employ all available legal means to end the Saudi-led aggression and occupation of the Arab country in case the ongoing talks in Riyadh fail to bear any fruit.

“We will continue our efforts to put an end to the aggression, siege and occupation [of Yemen] through all legitimate means. If the negotiations do not succeed, our people reserve the right to employ all available resources to end the various forms of onslaught against Yemen,” Sayyed al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast live late on Tuesday.

He further stated that Muslims are facing the grave danger of getting under the complete sway of the enemies of Islam. It is, therefore, necessary for Muslims to attach firmly to the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad [PBUH].

“The Zionist lobby, spearheaded by the United States and the ‘Israeli’ regime, together with certain European countries and their vassal states, are trying to influence Muslims,” the Ansarullah leader added.

He also noted that the enemies are manipulating the teachings and educational materials of Arab and Muslim countries, pointing to Saudi Arabia as one of the states that have removed verses of the Holy Quran from school textbooks in order to delight Zionists.

The Ansarullah chief further argued that the main goal of the ongoing soft war is to dominate all aspects of the Muslim world, making it absolutely necessary for the Islamic Ummah to converge in order to restore its leading role in the world.

“The Islamic Ummah can regain its freedom and dignity through stronger attachment to the Holy Quran and Prophet Muhammad [PBUH], and liberating itself from any kind of dependency,” Sayyed al-Houthi said.

The Ansarullah leader went on to highlight the financial woes of the Yemeni people, stating that Sanaa is determined to implement radical changes and fundamental reforms in this regard.

Radical change must be accompanied by a popular process to change the current situation, Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding that such a change requires all-out efforts of everyone.

He underscored that the Yemeni armed forces have gained such a high level of defense power that it surprises the enemies, even though the latter possesses sophisticated air missile systems. Yemeni military units can now strike strategic targets deep inside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“Enemies want to spread a sense of alienation among the Yemeni nation, and steal their identity as they attempt to bring the people under their control,” Sayyed al-Houthi said.