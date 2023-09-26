Assad in China: Strengthening Relationships and Roles

By Mohammad Eid

The visit of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s to China marked a significant milestone in demonstrating Chinese support for Syria and transitioning to a new phase that goes beyond using the right of veto in the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] to practically start supporting this ally with political, economic and technical capabilities, and ultimately leading it to the reconstruction stage in which China, alongside other allies of Syria, will play a crucial role.

The visit conveyed important and different messages, including that China does not bet on a losing horse and that President al-Assad is the legitimate ruler of his country, which respects its sovereignty. Nevertheless, China insisted that strengthening Syria’s security is among their top priorities in achieving their massive project called the “Silk Road”, in which Syria became a trusted partner last year.

A Historic Visit

Political analyst Mohammad Ali believes that China chose the right time to offer significant political support to Syria, especially that its primary support had been previously limited to its use of the veto in the Security Council against resolutions targeting Damascus.

In an exclusive interview with al-Ahed News website, Ali confirmed that the policy of hiding behind Russia in supporting Syria has completely disappeared. China carefully chose a perfect timing to invite President al-Assad for a visit, a timing closely related to the US military buildup in Syria that aims to cut off the road between Damascus and Baghdad, which is a vital route in the Belt and Road Initiative. China aims to revitalize and support this route as part of its efforts to promote peace in Syria, paving the way for sustainable development that benefits both countries.

The political analyst added that Assad’s invitation to China carried clear messages to all those seeking to sow discord and conflicts once again in Syria, and those wishing to drive back the country to its state in the year 2011. These messages unequivocally confirm that China receives the legitimate president of the country, whom it recognizes as one of the world’s most powerful nations and whom they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement based on their absolute trust in his ability to maintain governance in his country, despite all the crises Washington instigates against him, whether in the south, northeast or any other part of the Syrian territory.