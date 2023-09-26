- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Head of Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc Receives Qatari Ambassador, Meeting Tackles General Situations
folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
Head of Hezbollah’s bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, “Loyalty to Resistance”, MP Mohammad Raad, received Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon, Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.
Bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar have been discussed during the meeting, in addition to the general situations in Lebanon and the region.
Comments
- Related News