Head of Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc Receives Qatari Ambassador, Meeting Tackles General Situations

folder_openLebanon access_time 5 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Head of Hezbollah’s bloc in the Lebanese Parliament, “Loyalty to Resistance”, MP Mohammad Raad, received Ambassador of Qatar to Lebanon, Saud Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

Bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar have been discussed during the meeting, in addition to the general situations in Lebanon and the region.

Lebanon qatar Hezbollah LebaneseParliament MohammadRaad LoyaltyToResistance

Comments

