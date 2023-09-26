No Script

Biden Hails Tentative Deal to End Hollywood Writers’ Strike

Biden Hails Tentative Deal to End Hollywood Writers' Strike
folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden welcomed Monday a tentative deal for striking Hollywood writers to resume work after a months-long stoppage that paralyzed the film and TV business.

On Sunday, Hollywood's writers’ union said it had reached a preliminary labor agreement with major studios, a deal expected to end one of two strikes that have cost the California economy billions.

The three-year contract still must be approved by leadership of the Writers Guild of America [WGA], as well as union members, before it can take effect. The WGA, which represents 11,500 film and television writers, described the deal as "exceptional" with "meaningful gains and protections for writers."

"I applaud the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for reaching a tentative agreement that will allow writers to return to the important work of telling the stories of our nation, our world -- and of all of us," Biden said in a statement.

He said the deal included "assurances" about the use of artificial intelligence, adding that it "did not come easily."

But the US president added that it was a "testament to the power of collective bargaining" between employers and unions.

But the WGA settlement, while a milestone, will not return Hollywood to business as usual even if it is ratified.

whatshot