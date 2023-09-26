Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants

By Staff, Agencies

Senior nuclear officials from Iran and China weighed plans for closer cooperation between the two countries, as in the construction of atomic power plants.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the first day of the International Atomic Energy Agency conference, held in Vienna on Monday, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami and deputy head of China Atomic Energy Authority [CAEA] talked about the course of cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

They also discussed interaction in various sectors of the nuclear industry, such as the construction of nuclear power plants.

The two officials stressed the need for the promotion of cooperation between Iran and China in the fight against unilateralism.

The 67th regular session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from September 25 to 29 in Austria, where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA member states will consider a range of issues.