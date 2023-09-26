No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants

Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Senior nuclear officials from Iran and China weighed plans for closer cooperation between the two countries, as in the construction of atomic power plants.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the first day of the International Atomic Energy Agency conference, held in Vienna on Monday, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami and deputy head of China Atomic Energy Authority [CAEA] talked about the course of cooperation between Tehran and Beijing.

They also discussed interaction in various sectors of the nuclear industry, such as the construction of nuclear power plants.

The two officials stressed the need for the promotion of cooperation between Iran and China in the fight against unilateralism.

The 67th regular session of the IAEA General Conference is being held from September 25 to 29 in Austria, where high-ranking officials and representatives from IAEA member states will consider a range of issues.

Iran IAEA China aeoi MohammadEslami

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants

Iran, China Discuss Construction of Nuclear Power Plants

6 hours ago
Gasoline Tank Blast Injures More Than 200 People in Karabakh

Gasoline Tank Blast Injures More Than 200 People in Karabakh

7 hours ago
Media: 120k Armenians May Leave Nagorno-Karabakh

Media: 120k Armenians May Leave Nagorno-Karabakh

one day ago
Taiwan Warns of “Abnormal” Chinese Military Activity

Taiwan Warns of “Abnormal” Chinese Military Activity

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 26-09-2023 Hour: 01:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot