- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Gasoline Tank Blast Injures More Than 200 People in Karabakh
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 47 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
More than 200 people have been injured in an explosion at a gasoline tank on the road linking Stepanakert and Askeran in Karabakh, the Armenian 24News portal reported on Monday, citing the region’s ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan.
"The number of those injured in the gasoline tank explosion exceeds 200. Most of them are in grave and extremely grave condition. Artsakh’s capacities are not enough to save all of them. It is necessary to employ sanitary aviation," Stepanyan said.
The explosion occurred at about 8:00 local time. People were lining up at the gasoline station to refuel their cars and flee Karabakh for Armenia.
Comments
- Related News