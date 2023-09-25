- Home
MPs Must Pave the Way for the Launching of Institutions – Hezbollah Deputy SG
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem emphasized that Lebanon is based on accordance and balance, underlining that members of the Lebanese Parliament must pave the way for the launching of institutions.
In a speech on Sunday, Sheikh Qassem noted that the Lebanese government must find creative solutions for the issue of Syrian migration to Lebanon, and must dare to set regulations that control it.
Elsewhere in his remarks, Hezbollah deputy SG saluted the Lebanese Army soldiers who confronted the Zionist occupation army’s violation at the Bustra Farm.
He further stressed that “dialogue is the way that leads to the Parliament,” urging work that results in electing a president of the republic.
