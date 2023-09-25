No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee on Brink of Martyrdom, Ministry Warns

Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee on Brink of Martyrdom, Ministry Warns
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

Ministry of Detainees in the besieged Gaza Strip warned that Palestinian detainee Kayed al-Fasfous, on hunger strike for 54 consecutive days, is on the brink of martyrdom.

His hunger strike is a means of objection to the crime of ‘administrative detention’ practived against him. The ministry demanded that he be urgently transferred to a civilian hospital.

On Friday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation prison administration transferred al-Fasfous to solitary confinement in Askalan Prison.

On Wednesday, the ‘Israeli’ occupation military court in “Ofer” rejected the appeal submitted by al-Fasfous in objection of his ‘administrative detention.’

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said the occupation court's decision resembles a death sentence against him, especially after 50 days of hunger strike and the consequent deterioration in his health condition. 

The Club explained that al-Fasfous is facing harsh detention conditions, in addition to the systematic abuse he has been subjected to since he initiated his hunger strike.

Palestine Gaza AdministrativeDetention IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee on Brink of Martyrdom, Ministry Warns

Hunger-striking Palestinian Detainee on Brink of Martyrdom, Ministry Warns

4 hours ago
Palestinian Teen Martyred after Sustaining Wounds in Gaza Protest

Palestinian Teen Martyred after Sustaining Wounds in Gaza Protest

5 hours ago
Dozens of Palestinian Injured as IOF Attack in Protesters Gaza

Dozens of Palestinian Injured as IOF Attack in Protesters Gaza

2 days ago
“Israel” Martyrs another Palestinian in Jenin

“Israel” Martyrs another Palestinian in Jenin

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 25-09-2023 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot