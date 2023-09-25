Palestinian Teen Martyred after Sustaining Wounds in Gaza Protest

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teenager was martyred after succumbing to injuries he sustained during an anti-‘Israel’ protest in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, the Palestinian health ministry said 18-year-old Majdi Ghabayen succumbed to injuries he sustained during a protest that was held along the fence separating Gaza from the occupied territories on September 13 in support of al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Popular Resistance Committees and its military wing al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades mourned Ghabayen, noting that he was one of its fighters who was injured in an accidental explosion that took place during the protest.

On September 13, five Palestinians were martyred and more than 10 others injured due to the accidental explosion.

Palestinians have been protesting in eastern Gaza since September 13 almost on a daily basis to show support for al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, amid rising acts of violence by ‘Israeli’ occupation forces and Zionist settlers.

The ‘Israeli’ occupiers have been engaged in provocative intrusions into the Mosque, one of the holiest Muslim sites in the world located in occupied east al-Quds, in recent months in what many believe is a plot to divide the mosque and to turn parts of it into a Jewish temple.

The demonstrators also show their solidarity with Palestinians held in ‘Israeli’ occupation detention centers and call for an end to the crippling ‘Israeli’ siege on Gaza.

Gaza, home to about two million Palestinians, has been under ‘Israeli’ siege since June 2007. The tight blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

Seven Palestinians have so far been martyred and dozens of others injured at the hands of Zionist forces who attacked the protests in eastern Gaza.