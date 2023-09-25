Major Terrorist Plot Foiled in Iran, Dozens Arrested

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian intelligence forces have thwarted a plot to carry out a string of terrorist bombing attacks in Tehran, arresting dozens of elements linked with the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorist group.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that its forces have foiled a ferocious plot to carry out 30 simultaneous bombing attacks on populous areas of capital Tehran and have arrested all terrorists involved in the plot.

The statement said the bombing attacks had been planned with the purpose of undermining Iran’s security, displaying a false image of instability in Iran, fomenting disappointment and terror in the society, and provoking chaos and protests exactly on the anniversary of the last year’s riots.

The ministry noted that its forces have conducted a series of simultaneous operations during the recent days in the provinces of Tehran, Alborz and West Azarbaijan, raided the houses of terrorist teams, and arrested 28 members of the terrorist network.

The arrested elements are affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group, the statement added, saying a number of the arrestees used to fight alongside Takfiri terrorists in Syria or had been present in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Although the elements arrested in Iran belong to Daesh terrorist group, the design of their plot and their behavioral pattern are much more complicated in technical terms than those of the conventional Takfiri currents and significantly conform to the patterns and mechanisms of the Zionist regime, it added.

The statement also said weapons and equipment have been confiscated from the terrorists in the recent operations, including a huge amount of explosives, bombs, large amount of explosive device materials, a package of 100 explosive primers, electronic devices used in time bombs, 17 American handguns and bullets, diverse smart and satellite telecommunication devices, military outfits, suicide vests, modems used in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and foreign currencies.

The ministry noted that during one of the operations at a house, the terrorists tried to carry out a suicide attack which could have harmed people in the nearby houses, but the intelligence forces acted bravely and swiftly and prevented the suicide explosion.

Unfortunately, two Iranian intelligence forces were injured in the operation, it concluded.