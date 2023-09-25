IRG Navy Develops Water Landing Drone Capable of Carrying Bombs, Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy experts have developed unmanned aerial vehicles capable of landing on water and carrying missiles and bombs, according to the commander.

Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said on Sunday that the combat drones are also capable of taking off from water.

“The IRG Navy has also produced hybrid drones that have two separate engines for launch and propulsion,” he added.

These drones can perform patrol and reconnaissance operations for up to 15 hours, Tangsiri stated, noting that they will join the IRG Navy’s fleet in the near future.

Last month, the IRG Navy took delivery of sophisticated homegrown missile systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, and armament featuring state-of-the-art technologies suitable for electronic warfare.

The indigenous military hardware was supplied to the naval force during a ceremony attended by IRG Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Tangsiri, and other top-brass military figures on August 5.

Various types of reconnaissance and combat drones, as well as different types of armored command and logistics vehicles, surveillance systems, and electronic warfare systems, were among the new homegrown armament.

The IRG Navy also took delivery of different types of cruise missile launcher trucks, radar and command systems, and several hundred cruise and ballistic missiles with ranges between 300 and 1,000 kilometers.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has repeatedly called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities.