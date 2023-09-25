Secret ‘Israeli’ Documents Reveal Netanyahu’s Psychiatric Condition Relapsed - Report

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened Iran with a nuclear strike in what appeared to be a fit of pique. Information obtained by the Tehran Times, however, suggested that Netanyahu may be suffering from a chronic mental condition.

“Iran must face a credible nuclear threat,” Netanyahu warned before his office walked the comments back.

But the warning may be indicative of a tightly held secret: the mental illness of Netanyahu.

In mid-September, Al-Mayadeen reported that Netanyahu was involved in a dangerous ‘judicial’ case, citing an Iranian security source.

The Iranian source noted that the Zionist ‘judiciary’ has not yet disclosed the file because it constitutes a “threat to the ‘Israeli’ security”, indicating that if the details of this information are revealed, Netanyahu’s political life will be exposed to real danger.

The Tehran Times has obtained new information indicating that the issue at stake is far from being limited to the Netanyahu case. According to the information received by the Tehran Times, Iran has gotten its hand on the whole archive of the ‘Israeli’ ‘judiciary’, which includes sensitive information about Netanyahu’s case.

According to documents from the Zionist ‘judiciary,’ Netanyahu and his wife Sara suffer from a relapsed psychiatric disease, which prompted a member of Yair Lapid’s party to take to the ‘Judiciary’ to call into question Netanyahu’s fitness for the top job in the Zionist entity.

The member of Lapid’s party took the whole medical case of Netanyahu and his wife to the ‘court’ in the hope of barring him from assuming public office over mental health problems.

The ‘court’ reviewed the documents and signaled seriousness in following up on the case, but a top ‘judicial’ official shelved the case, saying in handwriting, “The ‘court’ does not have the authorization to look into this case, and moving ahead with it could endanger ‘Israel’s’ security.”

In addition to this case, Netanyahu faced other lawsuits, which have been shelved through bribery, bullying, and political influence.

The case in question could well be the reason why the phones of a number of members of Lapid’s party and Lapid himself, were hacked recently, according to Zionist media. Observers said Netanyahu could be behind the hack. Considering that the information about the ‘court’ cases of Netanyahu, his party, and many of the officials of the current government of ‘Israel,’ as well as some abuses and unannounced donations to the Haredis and their corruption and espionage cases, have been leaked, the possibility of retaliation cannot be ruled out.