Designed to Hit ‘Israel’: Iran Possesses ‘Hajj Qassem’ Ballistic Missile

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Defense Ministry Spokesman, Brigadier General Reza Talaei Nik, announced that the Islamic Republic has developed missiles specifically designed for targeting the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.

General Talaei Nik made the announcement during a memorial ceremony for martyrs in the city of Kabudarahang, in the western province of Hamedan.

"Today, we possess missiles known as 'Israel-hitting missiles,' as their primary purpose is to target the occupied territories," the general emphasized.

The spokesman further explained that these missiles were developed by Iranian experts in response to existing threats and are named after late IRG Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani. They are referred to as "‘Israel’-hitting missiles."

Providing further details, he described the missile as being 11 meters in length, weighing approximately 7 tons, and carrying a 500 kg warhead. These missiles have a top speed of Mach 12 and a ground impact speed of Mach 5.

General Talaei Nik also mentioned that the missile has a range of 1400 km, with the potential to extend it to approximately 1700 to 1800 km.

Martyr Hajj Qassem missile is an Iranian ballistic missile which was unveiled on 20 August 2020. Martyr Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike ordered by former President Donald Trump near the Baghdad International Airport in early January 2020 while on an official visit to Iraq.

Haj-Qassem's range is 1,400 kilometers with a warhead weighing 500 kilograms. The missile is considered as the new generation of Fateh-110, and it has the capability to pass the "missile defense system."