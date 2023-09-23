No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

“Israeli” Troops Flee as Lebanese Soldiers Retaliate After IOF Threw Smoke Bombs

“Israeli” Troops Flee as Lebanese Soldiers Retaliate After IOF Threw Smoke Bombs
folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News 

Troops of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] on Saturday threw smoke and sound bombs at Lebanese Army soldiers who were accompanying a Lebanese bulldozer working to remove rubble from lands in Bastra farm.

The rubble in Bastra farm, a liberated area of the Shebaa farms, had been thrown by “Israeli” bulldozers during a razing process the “Israelis” had carried out two days ago.

The Lebanese Army responds by throwing smoke bombs at the “Israeli” troops.

The IOF troops fled the scene as they continued throwing smoke bombs on the Lebanese soldiers.

Israel Lebanon shebaa farms iof

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Troops Flee as Lebanese Soldiers Retaliate After IOF Threw Smoke Bombs

“Israeli” Troops Flee as Lebanese Soldiers Retaliate After IOF Threw Smoke Bombs

9 hours ago
Hezbollah: We Are Not Concerned At All with What Comes Outside the Framework of Our Declared Stances

Hezbollah: We Are Not Concerned At All with What Comes Outside the Framework of Our Declared Stances

23 hours ago
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions on Iranian Medias: US Practices Stifling of Freedom of Expression by All Means

Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions on Iranian Medias: US Practices Stifling of Freedom of Expression by All Means

7 days ago
Hezbollah Expresses Solidarity with the Moroccan and Libyan Peoples, Urges Assistance Amidst Natural Disaster

Hezbollah Expresses Solidarity with the Moroccan and Libyan Peoples, Urges Assistance Amidst Natural Disaster

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 23-09-2023 Hour: 02:48 Beirut Timing

whatshot