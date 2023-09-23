- Home
“Israeli” Troops Flee as Lebanese Soldiers Retaliate After IOF Threw Smoke Bombs
folder_openLebanon access_time 9 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News
Troops of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] on Saturday threw smoke and sound bombs at Lebanese Army soldiers who were accompanying a Lebanese bulldozer working to remove rubble from lands in Bastra farm.
The rubble in Bastra farm, a liberated area of the Shebaa farms, had been thrown by “Israeli” bulldozers during a razing process the “Israelis” had carried out two days ago.
The Lebanese Army responds by throwing smoke bombs at the “Israeli” troops.
The IOF troops fled the scene as they continued throwing smoke bombs on the Lebanese soldiers.
