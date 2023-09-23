No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!

Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a new map erasing Palestine during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly’s [UNGA] 78th session on Friday.

Bibi’s illustration showed a “new Middle East” wherein the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip appeared to be part of the “Israeli” entity.

An earlier erroneous map shown by Netanyahu also included the Palestinian territories as part of “Israel” in 1948.

Earlier this year, Netanyahu’s finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, spoke from a podium adorned with a map that also included Palestine, Lebanon and Syria as part of the so-called “Greater Israel”. In the same event, he said there was “no such thing as Palestinians”.

During the presentation of the map on Friday, Netanyahu enthusiastically promoted the reshaping of the region based on normalizing ties with Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

“I believe we're on the cusp of a more dramatic breakthrough: a historic ‘peace’ between ‘Israel’ and Saudi Arabia,” he claimed.

 

Israel Palestine bibi SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!

Bibi Promotes to Normalization with KSA by Erasing Palestine from Map!

2 hours ago
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization

Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization

one day ago
‘Israel’ Keeps Crossing with Gaza Closed Amid Tense Confrontations

‘Israel’ Keeps Crossing with Gaza Closed Amid Tense Confrontations

one day ago
‘Israel’ Police Chief: ’Every Time Ben-Gvir Went Head to Head with Me, He Lost’

‘Israel’ Police Chief: ’Every Time Ben-Gvir Went Head to Head with Me, He Lost’

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 23-09-2023 Hour: 10:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot