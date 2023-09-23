No Script

Hezbollah: We Are Not Concerned At All with What Comes Outside the Framework of Our Declared Stances

folder_openLebanon access_time 12 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations refutes any news reported by some media outlets attributed to sources in Hezbollah.

Hezbollah media relations issued the following statement:

Some media outlets reported news attributed to sources in Hezbollah. Hezbollah Media Relations confirms, once again, that we do not have sources in Hezbollah and we do not adopt this method in clarifying our political stances, and therefore we are not concerned at all with what is reported outside the framework of our declared and explicit stances.

Lebanon HezbollahMediaRelations Hezbollah

