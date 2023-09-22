Syria’s Assad, China’s Xi Jinping Hold a Summit Meeting in Hangzhou

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Chinese President Xi Jinping held Friday a summit meeting in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

During the meeting, President al-Assad expressed pleasure at the visit to China, which stands with people’s just issues, based on the legal, humanitarian and moral principles that form the basis of Chinese policy in international forums based on the independence of states, respect for peoples’ will and the rejection of terrorism.

Al-Assad affirmed that there is broad international support for China’s initiatives on Global Civilization, the Global Security, and global development through the Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to achieve security and development for all through integration, and not through conflict.

The Syrian President also expressed Syria’s support for China’s constructive role in the international arena and rejects attempts to weaken this role through interference in China’s internal affairs or attempts to create tension in the South China Sea or the Southeast Asia.

The Syrian leader said that this visit is important in its timing and circumstances, as a multipolar world is being formed today that will restore balance and stability to the world.

Al-Assad voiced hope that this meeting will establish broad and long-term strategic cooperation in various fields, to be an additional bridge of cooperation integrates with many bridges that China has built.

The Syrian President thanked the Chinese government for standing by the Syrian people in their cause, suffering and plight, wishing the friendly Chinese people more scientific, civilizational and humanitarian triumphs.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China and Syria are moving towards announcing the establishment of strategic partnership.

“The strategic relations with Syria resemble an important turning point in the history of bilateral relations in the face of unstable international scene,” he added.

Al-Assad arrived in China on Thursday for a bilateral summit in his first visit since the war erupted in his country 12 years ago.

The Syrian President’s trip comes as Beijing is seeking to increase its diplomatic influence in the Middle East and as Damascus is being tentatively welcomed back into the fold by regional powers that once backed the Syrian opposition.

China has traditionally focused on its expanding trade partnerships in the region and avoided getting involved in politics.

However, it surprised many in March by brokering an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran that led to the regional rivals agreeing to restore diplomatic relations.